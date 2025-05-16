



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You’re not alone if you find cleaning the house is a never-ending uphill battle. However, there are ways to make the task less of a chore — you just need to find ways to streamline your routine. For example, storage bins can neatly clear away clutter, while electric scrubbers will cut down on the time spent sanitizing the bathroom.

When it comes to clearing dirt and debris from the floor, a cordless vacuum can save time compared to traditional models with cords. Currently, Amazon is having a sale on one of these convenient appliances, taking 55% off the normal retail price. That means shoppers can score the $200 Yonnder Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $90 for a limited time.

Yonnder Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $90 (was $200) at Amazon

You’ll get top-of-the-line performance from this handy vacuum cleaner. A robust 500-watt motor delivers strong suction power that can easily pick up dirt, dust, and pet hair. As the debris enters the vacuum, it goes through an advanced filtration system that captures the tiniest particles, including allergens, leading to cleaner floors and fresher air.

One shopper wrote, “I had a Dyson battery vacuum, and my kids broke it. I didn’t want to spend the $600 on a new one, so I got one of these and it works the same as my Dyson.”

The impressive features don’t stop there. Constructed with a rechargeable, detachable, high-capacity battery, the appliance runs 25% longer than previous versions. It’s also extremely versatile, tackling hard floors and carpets, as well as furniture and cars by using one of the six multi-functional attachments. It can even be adjusted to use as a compact, handheld vacuum.

Related: Amazon is selling a ‘sturdy’ $36 hamper for $14 that shoppers call ‘a beautiful addition’ to the laundry room

One shopper wrote, “It’s lightweight, powerful, and makes cleaning so much easier. So far, battery life has been impressive — I can vacuum my entire apartment on a single charge without any issues. The suction is fantastic, picking up everything from pet hair to crumbs in seconds. I also appreciate how easy it is to maneuver around furniture and into tight corners.”

Another reviewer said, “It’s an excellent value — you get strong performance without spending a fortune. Perfect for everyday cleaning, especially if you have pets or need something versatile for both floors and carpets.”

The incredible $90 deal on the Yonnder Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is only available for a limited time. Add it to your cart now to take advantage of the steep savings.