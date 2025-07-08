



Nothing makes DIY projects run smoother than Black and Decker power tools. Perhaps the most indispensable of them is the cordless drill. Luckily, Amazon has one of the best selections of Black and Decker power tools anywhere on the internet. Right now, one of its most popular cordless drills is on sale at a deep discount for Prime Day.

The Black and Decker 20V Max PowerConnect Cordless Drill is on sale for only $40, which is its lowest price in years, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel. That’s 43% off the regular price of $70. If you don’t already have a Prime membership, today is the perfect day to sign up. It comes with free shipping, access to all sorts of special deals, and even unlimited streaming with Prime Video.

Black and Decker 20V Max PowerConnect Cordless Drill, $40 (was $70) at Amazon

While this may look like the average cordless drill, it’s got more special features than you might imagine. For starters, it includes an extensive 30-piece drill bit and driver set, so you won’t need to buy anything extra to get started. The 24-position clutch ensures that you don’t accidentally overdrive or strip the screws.

It even comes with a long-lasting PowerConnect battery that not only works great to keep the drill running, but also connects with a host of other Black and Decker PowerConnect tools. The drill’s ergonomic soft grip handle makes DIY projects comfortable and easy as well, unlike other drills that put little to no thought into the dynamics of drilling.

Amazon shoppers happily gave this drill rave reviews. One called it “light and powerful,” adding that they “used it to build a tree house. Works great. Plenty of power, and the battery lasts a long time. I had my old Black and Decker 18V drill for almost 18 years.”

Another described it as “the right tool for the right job,” before sharing, “I can’t say enough complimentary things about this drill…I have put this drill through its paces many times over in the last two years, and it has never disappointed me.”

The Black and Decker 20V Max PowerConnect Cordless Drill is just what you need to become the DIY maestro of your home. Just be sure to buy it now, as this Prime Day deal will be gone so fast, it’ll leave your head spinning.