



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Even if you can’t perfectly julienne a carrot or finely dice a tomato, sharp, quality knives can still improve your cooking game. Sharp knives with proper weight and balance result in easy slicing and dicing, but after time even the toughest blades become dull. To combat this common issue, newer knife blocks have innovative built-in sharpeners to keep your blades looking and working like brand new.

One set offering this helpful feature is currently on sale at 60% off the original price at Amazon, and it’s from one of the most loved kitchenware brands. The KitchenAid Gourmet Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block Set, which typically retails for $120, is only $47 right now.

KitchenAid Gourmet Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block Set, $47 (was $120) at Amazon

The set has all the essential knives a kitchen needs. The 14 pieces include an 8-inch chef’s knife, a 5.5-inch serrated utility knife, a 4.5-inch fine-edge utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 3.5-inch serrated paring knife, six steak knives, a herb shear, a utility shear, and a storage block with a built-in sharpener to house it all neatly.

One reviewer wrote, “These are very nice knives. I use them every day in the kitchen.”

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘convenient’ $270 beverage refrigerator for $175, and shoppers say it’s ‘nice and compact’

Expertly crafted with the finest details in mind, these knives are constructed with professional-grade quality. They’re forged with high-carbon Japanese steel that’s been hardened and tempered for superior sharpness that also stays sharp longer. For stability and control, the knives feature an ergonomic handle for a well-balanced and secure grip that’s also comfortable.

One shopper simply described them as, “Super sharp. Excellent quality.”

The sleek and simple wooden block will look great on any kitchen countertop. It’s designed with attractive birch wood and has a small spot on the back for the built-in knife sharpener.

One shopper said, “This set is replacing another KitchenAid block set that I owned for 11 years. I love this because it has all the knives I need and the convenience of a built-in sharpener. I love the design and how it looks on my counter.”

The amazing deal offering 60% off the KitchenAid Gourmet Forged Triple Rivet Knife Block Set for a total of just $47 is only available for a limited time. Take advantage of the savings by adding these quality kitchen knives to your cart now.