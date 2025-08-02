



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Why we love this deal

As incredible as a dip in the pool can be during a hot day, there’s something about a pleasant mist that feels just as refreshing, and a bit luxurious. If that sounds like a dream while you relax on your favorite patio set, then a mister is exactly what you need.

The Tesmotor Patio Mister is a “simple yet effective cooling solution” during the summer heat, and it’s on sale at Amazon. Right now, you can get the $50 mister for 44% off, making this summer must-have just $28.

Tesmotor Patio Mister, $28 (was $50) at Amazon

Why do shoppers love it?

This patio mister has an adjustable design that’ll keep you cool on even the hottest summer days. Five adjustable nozzles spray a fine mist in any direction you choose, and a 26-foot hose doesn’t keep you tied to the closest outdoor faucet. It’s also height-adjustable.

Related: ​​Walmart is selling a $600 3-in-1 portable tent air conditioner for just $270 that ‘cools very well’

What shoppers should know

Dimensions: 7.87 inches long, 7.87 inches wide, and up to 45.75 inches tall.

7.87 inches long, 7.87 inches wide, and up to 45.75 inches tall. Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS).

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). Hose Length: 26 feet long.

26 feet long. Compatible With: You can use it with garden hose connectors that have standard 3/4-inch adapters.

With an easy installation process, you’ll cool down in no time. The mister comes with everything you need to get started. All you need is a garden hose connector with a ¾-inch adapter.

What shoppers are saying

“This stand misting system is a total lifesaver for hot summer days!”

“The water pressure is just right — it covers a wide area without being overwhelming.”

“The mister is easy to set up and does a fantastic job of cooling the air around it. It’s like an instant oasis for my dogs.”

Reviewers can’t get enough of this summer essential, saying it has a “refreshing mist that cools down our patio quickly.” They highlight that it’s “perfect for cooling off,” whether you’re entertaining guests, relaxing with family, or tending to your garden.

With the Tesmotor Patio Mister, it’ll only cost you $28 to get instant relief during hot summer days. But shop quickly, as you’re going to want this in time for the next heat wave.

Shop more deals like this

Tensea Standing Patio Mister, $19 (was $60) at Walmart

Homasky Standing Patio Mister, $20 (was $40) at Amazon

Bonviee Patio Mister Kit, $32 (was $65) at Amazon