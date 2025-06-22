



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Don’t have a smartwatch yet? The perfect time to grab one is when they go on sale. Smartwatches are essentially an extension of your phone, and it connect via Bluetooth, allowing you to make calls, read texts, and receive notifications all from your wrist. Plus, most smartwatches also double as a fitness tracker, making them even more handy to wear throughout the day.

To help you save some money on this normally expensive purchase, we found a smartwatch that’s 88% off. Right now, you can find this $150 Ritarga Smartwatch for only $30 at Amazon. It has a nearly 2-inch HD touchscreen display and works with most Apple and Android smartphones.

Ritarga Smartwatch, $30 (was $150) at Amazon

You can make and receive calls using the two-way speaker, as well as receive and answer texts with the touchscreen or use the voice control feature when your hands are full. It’s also a fitness tracker, continuously monitoring your heart rate, steps, blood oxygen levels, and sleep. You can also utilize the 120 different sports modes to track data specific to a certain sport or activity. It’s waterproof, too, so don’t be worried about taking it out on the water.

Now let’s move on to the battery life. This watch lasts up to a week on a single charge, or lasts up to a month in standby mode. It recharges within two hours.

One shopper said the HD display is easy to read and is comfortable on their wrist throughout the day. “The smartwatch is an impressive blend of style and functionality,” they said. “Its sleek design makes it comfortable for all-day wear, while the vibrant display is easy to read even in bright sunlight. Notifications are seamless, and the battery life easily lasts a couple of days with regular use.”

Another shopper said they thought the watch was well worth the money. “It’s beautiful, practical, and super-featured. I can answer calls, see my steps, monitor my sleep, and even get it wet without a problem because it’s water-resistant,” they shared. “The battery lasts days, and the strap is comfortable. For the price, it was a great buy.”

The perfect time to get any piece of tech is when it’s on sale. And right now, you can grab this normally $150 Ritarga Smartwatch for only $30 at Amazon. We don’t know how long this deal will last, though. If you’re interested, snatch it up while you can!