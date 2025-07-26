



If you are still fumbling with your keys every time you enter your home, it’s time for an upgrade. Smart locks offer a hassle-free way to open your door while providing additional security and giving you peace of mind when you are not home. The Veise Smart Lock, originally $180, is on a limited-time deal at Amazon for $76 thanks to a 53% discount, plus a 10% on-page coupon you can apply at checkout.

This smart lock can be opened multiple ways, including using a fingerprint, inputting a passcode, through an app, and with a key fob. It has over 1,600 perfect ratings and more than 600 five-star reviews. “I am beyond impressed with this biometric door lock,” one reviewer wrote. “It feels super secure and looks sleek on my front door. I also like that it lights up at night, making it easy to use in the dark.”

Veise Smart Lock, $76 (was $180) at Amazon

The smart lock is on sale in satin nickel as well as matte black, so you can match your existing home aesthetic. Installation is simple, and it can be used on a left-handed or right-handed door. For emergency unlocking, the smart lock comes with two physical keys to unlock the door. The smart lock is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and can be connected to an Apple Watch. Through the app, you can manage additional users and provide one-time use passcodes to delivery drivers or other service people.

Over 1,000 of these smart locks have been purchased in the past month at Amazon, and it has a total rating of 4.3 stars. “The biometric technology is highly accurate and provides a secure and convenient way to enter my home,” another shopper wrote. “I highly recommend this smart lock to anyone looking for a reliable, convenient, and aesthetically pleasing solution for their front door.”

With this limited-time deal plus an additional coupon, now is the time to upgrade your home security and switch to the Veise Smart Lock.