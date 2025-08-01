



Electronics like laptops and computers are a big investment, so you want to make sure you are getting the most bang for your buck. Right now, Amazon has a 72% savings on a desktop computer, great for students or office work, bringing the price down to $680.

Originally priced at $2,400, the HP All-in-One Desktop Computer boasts over 1,000 perfect ratings at Amazon. “This desktop all-in-one is a great computer and is easy to install,” one reviewer wrote. “It got rid of all the wire mess I had before.” The computer is both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, with multiple ports on the back to connect other devices. It has a memory storage capacity of 1 terabyte and an Intel Celeron J4025 Processor for fast operation.

HP All-in-One Desktop Computer, $680 (was $2,400) at Amazon

This computer comes with a monitor, a wired mouse and keyboard, and an accessories kit valued at $199. The accessories kit includes a wireless mouse, USB hub, 128GB flash drive, cleaning kit, and Windows 11 Professional pre-installed on the computer. Windows 11 Professional enhances the computer’s security and improves performance.

The display measures 21.5 inches with a base that is 6.69 inches deep, and it weighs just under 10 pounds. The display has an anti-glare panel and an HD resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels. The monitor also features a built-in camera that has temporal noise reduction to ensure crystal-clear video.

The computer features a minimalist design in all-white that will look great in any office space. Over 100 Amazon shoppers have given this computer perfect reviews, with 80% of the ratings being five stars. Another shopper said they were “impressed” with the computer, calling it “slim,” “sleek,” and “aesthetically pleasing.”

With a 72% savings, the HP All-in-One Desktop Computer is a great buy for work, school, and more.