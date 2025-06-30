



Amazon Prime Day is less than two weeks away, and some of the best deals of the year are being rolled out. Now is the perfect time to become a Prime member so you can save big on some amazing home essentials. Case in point, this Cuckoo High Pressure Rice Cooker is available at Amazon for 46% off ahead of Prime Day’s start on July 8.

Typically listed for $260, Prime members can get the six-cup appliance for $142. The bowl-shaped rice cooker has enough room to prepare a good amount of rice while also being compact enough to fit on the most crowded kitchen countertops. That means it’s great for a family of four or a single swinger in a tiny apartment.

Cuckoo 6-Cup High Pressure Rice Cooker, $142 with Prime (was $260) at Amazon

This particular cooker uses high-pressure levels that cook faster than other appliances. It also features a safe steam release mechanism that gently relieves pressure when the rice is ready, allowing you to safely remove it from the base. You can choose from 12 different menu options to prepare white rice, brown rice, porridge, and more. After all that easy cooking, cleanup is even easier thanks to its detachable cover and removable inner pot. It all adds up to a countertop appliance that’s as easy to use as it is to maintain.

Many Amazon shoppers prepared fresh five-star ratings and reviews for the Cuckoo cooker. One customer said they were “extremely impressed” with the “solid rice cooker,” specifically the compact design and non-stick material in the inner pot. Another customer praised the “nice sleek” design and “super easy” features that made the Cuckoo “a game changer” in the kitchen. A different customer was so impressed with the cooker that they exclaimed, “I smile every time I use this thing.”

The Cuckoo High Pressure Rice Cooker has everything you need for an easy, breezy home cooking experience. It’s compact, has user-friendly controls, and prepares rice in a variety of ways. Sign up for Amazon Prime now to get this top-tier discount.