We’ve got so many gadgets to charge during the day that it can be easy to mix up what plugs go into where. The best way to handle all the cords and plugs you’ve collected is to have one spot to charge your phone, laptop, and other devices at the same time. The good news is that Amazon is selling this Anker Prime 3-Port Charger Block for a price that’ll save your battery and your budget.

This particular charger is usually priced at $85, but the retailing giant is offering it for 41% off at $50. The block features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, so you can charge anything from compact earbuds to hefty laptops from the same outlet at the same time. It’s also travel ready, with a slick design that can fit into your pocket or backpack for wherever you’re headed.

Anker Prime 3-Port GaN Charger Block, $50 (was $85) at Amazon

The compact charger can create a 100-watt power output through its three ports no matter what’s plugged in. With a single cable, the Anker can charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro to 50% power within 30 minutes. It’s not all about ports, as the block features thick prongs at the opposite end to keep itself secure in whatever outlet it’s hanging on to. Its slick design doesn’t hurt either, as it can easily slide between other plugs and crowded walls if you desperately need a charge.

Amazon customers have high praise for the Anker block, with over 250 five-star ratings and reviews speaking for themselves. One shopper appreciated the “sleek” design of the charger block, noting how it “does an amazing job” of not sliding out and hanging off ports it’s plugged into. Another said it charged their smartphone, tablet, and laptop “super fast” and its design lets them take it with them “pretty much everywhere.” A third shopper said the Anker is “very compact,” while another said it brought “plenty of power” for their smartwatch, smartphone, and laptop.

The Anker Prime 3-Port Charger Block is a super dependable tech accessory you can have by your side. It can fit amongst your other daily essentials, whether you’re heading to work or going on vacation. Wherever you need a charge, the Anker block brings plenty of power through different ports for any kind of essential tech you have by your side. Get it today at this powerful price!