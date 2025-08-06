



Would you look at the time? It’s time to buy another stylish analog watch at an absurdly good discount. Whether you’re buying a gift for someone special or expanding your own collection of fine wardrobe accessories, few things can make your fashion game sing like having the perfect watch to match your every fit. Some people collect jackets; others, shoes. But you can never have too many timepieces.

Right now, Amazon is offering a $550 blue-and-silver Bulova Modern Collection Watch for just $231. That’s a total savings of $319.

Bulova Modern Collection 96D144 Quartz Watch, $231 (was $550) at Amazon

The Bulova Modern Collection includes blue-and-silver, all-silver, and gold-and-navy styles. All of them are heavily discounted at the moment, but you’ll get the absolute steepest discount if you stick with blue and silver. Each of them features three analog hands as well as three subdials, which track the calendar date, the day of the week, and 24-hour military time.

The band on this watch is a stainless steel bracelet with a deployant clasp. Bulova says to contact their parts department through the brand’s direct website if you need additional links or to purchase any replacements. It’s a men’s standard-size bracelet, so in any case you may need to visit your local jeweler to get it properly sized.

The case is 40 millimeters in diameter, with a thickness of 9.4 millimeters, and the whole watch weighs 12.1 ounces. It’s rated for a water-resistance depth of up to 30 meters, so you don’t want to bathe or swim with it.

“This is such a beautiful watch. It’s now my favorite,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s simple and classy, not too small and not too bulky — it’s right in between. A very nice watch to add to any collection. Well built by a great company that puts out great products. I love it, and I’m glad I bought it.”

If you’re eyeing your next fashion-forward watch purchase, save a whopping 58% on this beautiful analog timepiece from the Bulova Modern Collection at Amazon.