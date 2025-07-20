



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

After a long day, there’s nothing quite like kicking back and relaxing, but why not take it a step further with a foot massage anytime you want? For a limited time, Amazon is offering a top-rated foot massager for just $85, down from its original $150 price tag.

The Renpho Foot Massager Machine with Heat is customizable with various levels of intensity, compression, and heat. There’s even a built-in timer plus a remote to control all of the features. With a savings of 43%, it’s a no-brainer to treat yourself to this machine. Plus, it makes a great gift for a loved one.

Renpho Foot Massager Machine with Heat, $85 (was $150) at Amazon

This device is one of the top three bestsellers in the electric foot massagers category at Amazon, and it has over 10,000 perfect ratings. “The heat function is incredibly soothing, and the intensity settings let everyone customize their massage,” one reviewer wrote. “Sturdy, quiet, and easy to use, this is a fantastic gift for moms, dads, or anyone who’s always on their feet—highly recommend.”

The massager is compact, measuring 15.3 inches long, 13.1 inches wide, and 6.7 inches tall, making it easy to store in a closet, cabinet, or even under your sofa when not in use. It weighs just over five pounds, and the bottom of the machine has anti-slip rubber pads. The device automatically detects foot size to adjust for the most comfortable massage and works for feet up to a men’s size 12. The foot covers are washable for easy maintenance, and the exterior features a durable anti-scratch surface.

Related: Amazon is selling a ‘space-efficient’ $180 foldable pilates board for $103, and reviewers call it ‘versatile’

Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Renpho Foot Massager Machine with Heat five stars, and more than 3,000 have been sold in the past month. “Hands down the best foot massager if you’re on your feet all day,” another reviewer wrote. “The rollers under my feet feel like heaven.”

Your feet will thank you, and your wallet will too when you add this limited-time deal to your Amazon cart.