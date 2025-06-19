



Sitting at a desk all day can make your body feel stiff. And, in some cases, it can cause neck and back pain. Standing desks can help provide relief for your neck by raising your computer screen to eye level. You’ll also get relief for your back with just the simple act of standing up for a bit.

Like most furniture, desks can be expensive. To help you out, we found a great deal on an electric standing desk. Right now, you can find this $250 Veken Electric Standing Desk for $120 at Amazon. With the touch of a button, the desk can be raised or lowered with the help of a quiet motor. It can be adjusted for both sitting and standing, and is available in three different sizes and colors.

The desk can be raised or lowered to a height of anywhere between 28.3 inches and 46.5 inches. Found an ideal height you like? You can use the four customizable preset buttons to save that height preference for easy adjustment. The desk’s sturdy steel frame helps ensure that there is no wobbling during adjustments. There is also a small cable clip attached to the side of the desk, which you can use to keep cords organized and off the floor.

Shoppers share that the desk is easy to assemble and provides plenty of space for laptops and monitors. “The assembly instructions were clear and it took me about 20 minutes to assemble the desk,” a shopper said. “The desk raises and lowers smoothly and quietly, and I like that there is a control pad with four different height memory settings. This desk fits perfectly into my office and gives plenty of real estate to work with.”

Other shoppers love how easy it is to adjust the height of the desk. “This standing desk is great. The motor seamlessly raises and lowers the desk so it is easily adjustable from standing to sitting position,” another said. “It also features 4 saved position settings. The desk is well-made and sturdy. No wobbling here.”

If you work from home full-time, a standing desk can help provide much-needed relief for your neck and back. Now’s your big chance to find this $250 Veken Electric Standing Desk for just $120 at Amazon. But this desk won’t be 52% off for long, so grab it while you can.