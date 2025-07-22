



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s no easy feat to keep a home tidy day in and day out. For those with smaller spaces, it can be even more challenging as there aren’t as many closets and cabinets to hide things away. Whatever your situation, the right storage and organization solutions can make a big impact.

One highly-rated storage option at Amazon is currently a whopping 73% off during a limited-time deal. These massive savings bring the price of the $80 Brgmaus Over-the-Door Organizer down to just $21. Its streamlined design would be perfect for bathrooms, laundry rooms, kitchens, and more.

Brgmaus Over-the-Door Organizer, $21 (was $80) at Amazon

Offering six tiers of organization, this shelving unit measures 50 inches high, 17 inches wide, and 6 inches deep. The versatile storage is multipurpose and flexible to your needs with the ability to be hung on a door or mounted on the wall. Each rack is also adjustable, so it can accommodate even taller objects, whether it’s toiletries, cosmetics, spices, art supplies, or bottles.

One shopper wrote, “I like the versatility of its design as I have the option to wall mount or over-the-door mount it. It’s very easy to assemble, and its sturdy design offers ample storage capacity and organizational options for a more tidy storage area.”

Crafted with high-quality metal, this shelving is strong and sturdy. Each rack is strong enough to hold 20 pounds, with a maximum weight of 120 pounds for the entire structure. As a bonus, the material also has a rust-resistant treatment, and it can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth.

One reviewer said, “I ordered this shelving unit about 8 months ago, and it has completely lived up to expectations. We ordered it to help organize and store items in a smaller bathroom, and it does the trick. Super easy to construct and hang on the wall. It holds a substantial amount of items.”

Another shopper wrote, “I’m all about easy and simple organization, and this is one of my new favorites! It was easy to put together and apply to our kitchen wall. It’s a simple solution to the mess of seasonings we had in our cupboard. I love how simple and classy it looks, and I love that it improves our cooking ability!”

The impressive deal on the Brgmaus Over-the-Door Organizer, bringing the price down to just $21, is only available for a limited time. Streamline your storage for less by adding it to your cart now.