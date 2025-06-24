



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working on your personal goals, whether they be fitness or professional, is one way to improve your well-being. It can sound daunting when starting this practice, but one easy way to monitor your health, stay on top of e-mails, and get help through a virtual assistant is with a smartwatch.

A smartwatch can make a big difference in multiple areas of your life, but the high price tag can also make an impact on your bank account. However, right now, Amazon has slashed the price of a top-rated smartwatch by a whopping 78%. The Taopodo Smartwatch, which normally retails for $160, is just $35 for a limited time.

Taopodo Smartwatch, $35 (was $160) at Amazon

This smartwatch and activity tracker has all the features of the name-brand versions. A large touch-screen display provides easy-to-use functions. Additionally, the watch can make a fashion-forward statement with over 200 backgrounds to choose from, while the elegant golden wristband will elevate your style.

The health and fitness capabilities of this accessory are outstanding. With 24-hour health monitoring, you can track your number of daily steps, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep cycles. Offering 120 different sports modes, including running, cycling, and yoga, you can get detailed reports on your workouts. On top of that, you can track this 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as the powerful battery lasts a week before requiring a charge.

One shopper said, “The watch is lightweight, stylish, and very comfortable to wear. It connects easily to my phone and tracks my steps, heart rate, and sleep. I especially love the battery life – it lasts several days without needing a recharge.”

Compatible with most Android and Apple smartphones, you can send messages, set an alarm, check the weather, or make phone calls straight from the accessory.

One reviewer wrote, “I’m very impressed with its quality and performance. The build feels solid, and the display is clear and responsive. I mainly use it for running, and the step counter and heart rate monitor are surprisingly accurate. Notifications from texts, apps, and calls show up instantly, which is super convenient during workouts or meetings.”

Another shopper said, “Wearing a smartwatch has completely improved my daily routine! From health tracking to staying connected and organized, it’s like having a personal assistant on your wrist. Style meets technology in the best way possible. It’s truly been one of my best purchases.”

The massive 78% markdown on the Taopodo Smartwatch, bringing the price down to only $35, won’t last long. Add this attractive and practical device to your cart now to take advantage of the steep savings.