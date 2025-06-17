



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you put it in the living room, bedroom, or office, accent lighting can make a home more cozy. When adding illumination to your space, it’s not uncommon to realize you’re short on outlet space, meaning you have to sacrifice the spot normally reserved for a phone charger or tower fan. But by selecting a table lamp with built-in USB charging ports, you can eliminate the need for some of these cords.

Right now, Amazon has discounted one light with charging capabilities by 50%. The top-rated LuxeBeam Dimmable Bedside Touch Lamp, which normally retails for $21, is now available for the low price of $10. This price is extremely affordable, especially when you account for the LED bulb that’s included in your purchase.

LuxeBeam Dimmable Bedside Touch Lamp, $10 (was $21) at Amazon

The upscale design, featuring a classy faux marble foundation, will look great with any decor. While the base is nice and sturdy, a delicate silver threading on the lightweight lampshade makes it pop. Bringing the timeless design to the modern day, built-in USB-A and USB-C ports offer convenient charging.

One shopper said, “This lamp is so beautiful. The touch control works great, and it’s a nice size. It puts out good lighting.”

You may notice this sleek light has no knobs or switches, and that’s because it can all be controlled with a simple touch of the pole or base. This touch control also allows you to cycle through three brightness levels, so you can have the perfect amount of light for every occasion, whether it’s browsing a new book or settling in for bed.

Related: Amazon is selling a ‘brilliant’ $36 portable charger for $21, and shoppers say it ‘offers incredible convenience’

One reviewer said, “It adds a touch of elegance to any room. Whether you need soft lighting for a cozy evening or something brighter for reading, this lamp can do it all. What sets this lamp apart is its USB-C and USB-A ports, allowing for easy device charging. The faux marble design lends a luxurious feel, but this lamp is as functional as it is stylish.”

Another shopper wrote, “This lamp looks way more expensive than it is. The faux marble base totally had me fooled at first glance! I really love the touch control feature — just tap the base to cycle through three brightness levels. The USB-C port charges my phone overnight, and it’s super convenient to have both USB options available.”

The truly incredible $10 deal on the LuxeBeam Dimmable Bedside Touch Lamp is only available for a limited time. Add this light to your cart now to cash in on the savings.