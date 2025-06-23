



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you like outdoor adventures (or are The Police), you probably want to keep track of every step you take and the moves you make. For that, you’ll need a smartwatch that can tell you where you’re going, how long it took you to get there, and what your heart rate is. The good news is that Amazon is selling a Joautrial Military Smartwatch for a super low price.

Typically listed for $130, this tech accessory is on sale for half the price at $65. You can also apply an extra 30% off coupon before checkout to bring the price down to $45. That means you’ll get the advanced watch for a whopping 65% discount! It’s one heck of a bargain, especially with all that the Joautrial can do.

Joautrial Military Smartwatch, From $45 (was $130) at Amazon

This smartwatch features a built-in GPS, compass, barometric press, and an altitude meter to know exactly where you’re headed if you’re hiking or speeding through a bike trail. The Joautrial watch comes with numerous workout trackers that monitor your progress while you’re running, working on a rowing machine, and more. It does plenty more than track your steps, as the watch also monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and even your sleep schedule.

You can read all of your progress on the watch’s 1.43-inch touchscreen and enjoy it for up to 15 days before needing to charge it. The Joautrial is also compatible with iOS and Android smartphones, so you can even take Bluetooth-enabled phone calls through the watch!

Plenty of Amazon shoppers praised the Joautrial for its lasting design and intuitive features. One customer called the smartwatch “super cool” for its “very clear” display and numerous fitness tracking functions that “changed the way [they] do sports and outdoor adventures.” Another shopper said it “seamlessly combines functionality and rugged design” to create a “remarkable piece of technology” that’s “accessible for anyone.” A third said, “This military-style smartwatch delivers durability and functionality.”

The Joautrial Military Smartwatch is one of the most advanced pieces of wrist tech you can find. It has a bevy of intuitive features that help you know exactly where and how you’re moving. Those features are built into a vibrant display and a design that can withstand the roughest conditions. Hit the trails this summer in style with this limited-time Amazon deal.