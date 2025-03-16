



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing worse than trying to dice an onion or chop a sweet potato with your decade-old knives that barely make a cut. Not only does it make the task take longer, but it also quickly becomes a go-to excuse for giving up and ordering takeout for the third time this week.

Luckily, Amazon is offering the perfect solution to combat dull knives that have seen better days. Right now, you can upgrade your kitchen with the Bravestone 15-Piece Knife Set. Costing just $40, that’s a steep 74% saving from its original price tag of $156.

Bravestone 15-Piece Knife Set, $40 (was $156) at Amazon

Whether you’re chopping, dicing, or slicing, the knives will ensure you do so with ease. Though they’re sharp straight out of the box, the set also comes with a self-sharpening block, so you never have to deal with a dull blade — or knives sitting untidily in a drawer.

The set comes with an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch Santoku knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, six 4.5-inch serrated steak knives, and a pair of kitchen shears. They’re presented in a sleek white block, and the knives are dishwasher-safe with easy-to-grip handles.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘perfect’ $100 kitchen knife set for just $15, and shoppers say it’s ‘super sharp’

Shoppers are thrilled with the “beautiful” knife block, which has earned an average rating of 4.4 out of 5.

“I love these knives! The block they’re in is nice, and I love that they’re white and look great in my kitchen,” one shopper wrote. “They seem durable, and they’re comfortable to hold.”

“These knives are great! Super sharp,” explained a second. “They haven’t rusted or stained so far. I recommend these knives!”

“These are very sharp right out the box,” said a third shopper. “They make me feel like Chef Ramsey! They are also dishwasher-safe with no issues.”

Chop to it and get your hands on the Bravestone 15-piece Knife Set for only $40 before this limited time deal ends.