



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s no better way to enjoy the fruits of your labor than by treating yourself with a luxury watch. Unfortunately, they tend to cost an arm and a leg. Thanks to Amazon, though, you can get a beautiful Bulova timepiece for nearly half off. What’s more, this gorgeous watch is made from super-lightweight titanium.

The Bulova Titanium Curve Chronograph Watch is on sale for only $524. That’s an unbelievable 47% off the regular price of $995. Getting a watch of this caliber for such a low price is almost unheard of, so don’t miss the opportunity to get this deal.

Bulova Titanium Curve Chronograph Watch, $524 (was $995) at Amazon

Bulova has a reputation as one of the most innovative watchmakers in history, and this watch is the perfect example of that lineage. Made from durable and extra lightweight titanium, the case has a modern and sleek look. The comfortable black silicone strap looks and feels expensive, without losing its sporty pedigree.

Powering the watch is a high-accuracy quartz-regulated chronograph movement. Making the watch even more enticing, the high-tech movement is visible through the clear caseback. The curved design sits comfortably atop the wrist, making this one of the most eye-catching watches we’ve seen in a while.

Related: Amazon is selling a ‘well-made’ $60 Adidas travel backpack for $43, and buyers love that it has ‘so many pockets’

Amazon buyers were highly impressed with this lovely timepiece. One customer called it “worth every penny,” adding that it’s “my favorite watch in my collection.”

Another shopper described it as “one awesome watch,” and shared “The innovation around the curved case and movement was appealing to me and made the watch truly unique. The watch is very nice and extremely lightweight…It also looks great with jeans or dress clothes.”

The Bulova Titanium Curve Chronograph Watch is one of the most interesting watches you’ll find on Amazon. It’s only $524 right now, so take advantage while you can. You never know the next time a deal this good may come around the curve!