



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

No matter how advanced our tech gets, it always seems to run out of battery when we need it the most. Sometimes there aren’t enough outlets or ports to charge everything at the same time, especially at most work desks. That’s why Amazon is selling this Anker Prime USB-C desktop charger for a price that won’t drain your budget.

Typically listed for $140, this four-port charging station is on sale for 57% off at $60. You’ll get the 240-watt accessory that features three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Those ports are on a detachable base if you need to move the Anker somewhere closer to you or a wall outlet for power. Whether it’s close by or far away, it provides plenty of power in a compact package.

Anker Prime USB-C GaN Desktop Charger, $60 (was $140) at Amazon

This Anker charging station can charge up to four devices simultaneously with its top 140-watt USB-C port and three lower ports sharing 100 watts of power. The ports are compatible with MacBook Pro and Air laptops, Samsung Galaxy S22 and S23 smartphones, iPad Pro and Air tablets, and other devices. Don’t worry about your gadgets overheating, as the Anker comes with ActiveShield 2.0 that monitors the temperature of your tech while charging. All of that ability is in a slim design that can easily slide in amongst the clutter or stacks on your desk.

Related: Amazon is selling an ‘impressive’ $1,300 laptop computer for $340 that’s ‘perfect for both work and entertainment’

Customers adorned this Anker charger with over 230 five-star ratings, with many appreciating its compact design and durability. One reviewer said it “exceeded [their] expectations in every way” with its “exceptional” build and “incredibly convenient” four-port feature. Calling the Anker a “mega charger,” another shopper said it powered devices “extremely well,” noting it charged their iPhone in “about an hour.” Another said its “heavy” build means “lots of mass to absorb heat” from charging numerous devices and the multiple ports are “extremely useful.” They added it was the “best power brick” they’ve seen.

This Anker Prime USB-C desktop charger is a great tabletop buddy to have at your desk, whether it’s at home or in the office (or your home office). It provides plenty of power in a compact package that lasts long and won’t burn the battery of your essential tech. Get this Amazon deal today before the savings power down.