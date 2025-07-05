



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Watches come in a variety of sizes and styles. Some come with compasses, while others can check your heart rate. If you’re looking for something simple and classic, Amazon has a Fossil Copeland Quartz Watch with a laid-back style and a lower price tag.

Typically listed for $160, you can get the three-hand watch for only $78 in its silver/blue dial style. You can also save on the watch in two other styles: black/black dial and silver/cream dial at various discounts. All three styles feature a sleek stainless steel case and a rustic leather wristband. It’s a steal of a deal and works with any occasion.

Fossil Copeland Quartz Three-Hand Watch, $78 (was $160) at Amazon

The Copeland is a true classic style, featuring Roman numerals and stick indices that pay tribute to turn-of-the-century timepieces. Its 42-millimeter case features a scratch-resistant hardened mineral crystal lens so it’ll stay looking brand new for years to come. Adding to its freshness is the leather watch band with a classic buckle closure. The watch can withstand up to 165 feet of water, so you can wear it in the shower or while swimming. It can be by your side all summer long, whether you’re at a pool party or a corporate shindig.

Plenty of Amazon customers slid five-star ratings and reviews to the Fossil. One shopper called the watch “very classy” and noted that it had a “perfect weight to it.” Another shopper said the Fossil was “beautiful and minimalist at the same time” and will “upgrade” your style no matter what you’re wearing. One customer said the Copeland was a “real quality watch” with a thin face that fits the wrist “very well.” Another customer added that the Fossil was a “perfect watch for casual to casual-dress attire.”

You can’t go wrong with a Fossil Copeland Quartz Watch. It’s a throwback accessory with just the right amount of flashy style and durability to get you through your busy days and nights. Get it on Amazon before time runs out on the deal.