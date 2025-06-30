



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Need a new top that looks good and can keep up with your workouts? We may have found the perfect one. The Ictive Workout Top is described as “stylish and functional,” made of “high-quality” material that’s “soft” and “breathable.” What more could you ask for in activewear? As luck would have it, this must-have workout top is on sale on Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the $18 top for as little as $9, which is up to 49% off the original price.

Ictive Workout Top, From $9 (was $18) at Amazon

It’s not every day that you find a workout top this affordable. Made of lightweight and breathable material, shoppers say it’s “really comfortable and great at wicking moisture.” It features a racerback style with a keyhole cutout that’s eye-catching and helps keep you cool. This top “holds up” well during your workouts and in the wash. It’s available in various colors and a range of sizes from small to XX-large, with sale prices starting at $9.

Related: Walmart is selling a ‘heavy-duty and spacious’ $15 storage bin for $10, and it’s perfect for extra clothes and decor

Shoppers love this Amazon find, saying it’s “very flattering,” “comfortable yet breathable,” and “perfect for a workout.”

One reviewer said it’s a “fantastic addition to any fitness wardrobe,” adding it has “moisture-wicking properties” that keep you “dry and comfortable,” even when they’re on their Peloton or while running. “One of the standout features is its fit under the arms, which is a good fit without being restrictive, allowing for a full range of motion. The backless design adds a stylish touch while also enhancing breathability. Overall, this top is incredibly comfortable for working out, combining functionality with a sleek look,” they continued.

For as low as $9, the Ictive Workout Top is a great find that, with a deal that’s so good, you’ll want to add more than one to your cart. But shop fast, as there’s no telling when this discount will end.