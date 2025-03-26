



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Getting into bed during the warmer months and feeling the cool bed sheets is one of life’s simple pleasures. Having more than one set made out of different materials can also keep you comfortable year-round. Plus, changing your sheets livens up your space and makes you feel more at home.

We found a sheet set available at an astounding price, with plenty of fun patterns and colors to choose from. The Linen Market Double-Brushed Patterned Microfiber Queen Sheet is currently on sale for $19 as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. That’s a 76% discount on the original $80 price tag.

Linen Market Double-Brushed Patterned Microfiber Queen Sheet Set, $19 (was $80) at Amazon

These sheets are made of 100% microfiber, with reinforced seams and stitching to last wash after wash. Each set includes two pillowcases measuring 20 inches by 30 inches, one fitted sheet measuring 80 inches by 80 inches by 14 inches, and one flat sheet measuring 90 inches by 102 inches. According to the company, the sheets are wrinkle- and fade-resistant.

The sheet set comes in 19 colors and 25 patterns at various prices. You can also choose from twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. At this price, you could get one set for your master bedroom and another for the guest bedroom.

Shoppers compliment the sheet set on its softness and durability, comparing them to “nice hotel sheets.”

“I absolutely love these sheets,” one shopper wrote. “The fabric is incredibly soft and feels luxurious against the skin. The floral pattern is vibrant and elegant, adding a lovely touch to my bedroom decor. They fit perfectly on my mattress and stay in place all night. After several washes, they still look and feel like new. If you’re looking for high-quality, comfortable, and stylish sheets, these are a must-have!”

Shop the Linen Market Double-Brushed Patterned Microfiber Queen Sheet for $19 before the Amazon Big Spring Sale ends.