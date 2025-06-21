



Few things can transform the look and feel of a room like a soft, beautiful area rug. When you need that last elusive piece of home decor to complete a cozy living space or bedroom, finding the right fabric and style can tie all your favorite colors, patterns, and personal possessions into something resembling a coherent theme.

Of course, a good rug can be a pricey luxury item, but that isn’t always the case. Right now at Amazon, you can score an $80 Art and Tuft Firmament Collection Rug for just $35 — or 56% off. “I loved it so much I bought three,” a reviewer said.

Art & Tuft Firmament Machine Washable Area Rug, $35 (was $80) at Amazon

This particular rug is mostly blue and white, with splashes of gray and brown, but you can also find at least 21 other patterns on Amazon. It measures 5 by 7 feet and weighs 8.6 pounds, with a thickness of one-quarter inch. You can find plenty of other sizes, if necessary, but they likely won’t be as heavily discounted as this one.

The Firmament Collection rugs feature a flat-woven fabric made of fine polypropylene fibers with a no-slip rubber backing. Designed for indoor use only, they’re stain resistant, water resistant, and machine washable. They’re perfect for high-traffic areas like entryways and living rooms, including those with lots of active pets or children.

“It’s so soft and beautiful,” wrote one shopper. “My husband and I have been losing our minds because we have an epoxy floor in our living room, and rugs as beautiful as this one can be so expensive. We got this one shipped overnight and were so excited to set it up. Well, it’s so soft.” Another reviewer concurred: “This rug is definitely worth the money. It’s gorgeous.”

If you’re ready to pull the trigger on a gorgeous new rug for your living room, save 56% on this rectangular 5-by-7-foot Art and Tuft Machine-Washable Rug at Amazon.