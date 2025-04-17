



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While the most popular way to take pictures and videos these days is with the use of a smartphone, that’s not always the best option. If you need a small camera that can shoot HD video and go with you on underwater adventures and anywhere else you may roam, then a waterproof action camera is the way to go. We found one on sale right now at Amazon, but this limited-time deal may not last long.

The ODDV 4K Waterproof Action Camera is currently on sale for just $50. That’s 38% off the regular price of $80. We think this deal is absolutely picture perfect.

ODDV 4K Waterproof Action Camera, $50 (was $80) at Amazon

When it comes to features and functionality, this camera is no slouch. It includes 4K 60 frames-per-second recording capability, dual front and back video screens, and a 5X zoom lens. The camera even comes with a free 64GB memory card, so it’s ready to go right out of the box.

One of the most useful features of the camera is its stabilization function. It has built-in six-axis electronic image stabilization. That means you can be sure you’ll get steady shake-free videos, even when the circumstances may not be the smoothest. The camera’s rugged waterproof case allows it to be used at depths up to 132 feet without any risk of water damage.

Amazon shoppers gave this camera plenty of rave reviews. One buyer said “the camera has a lot of cool features…The mic quality is really good and the filters that are built in are great…My favorite purchase so far.”

Another customer claimed it was a “great GoPro alternative.” In fact, many of the reviews echoed those sentiments and praised this camera as a top choice to buy instead of a more costly GoPro camera.

The ODDV 4K Waterproof Action Camera can go pretty much anywhere you do, and take amazing photos and videos at the same time. If you want to get it for just $50 though, you may need to act quickly. This limited-time deal may not be around much longer, so snap one up while you can.