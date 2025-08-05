



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Why we love this deal

There are tons of ways to get loud, punchy, wireless sound on the go, from portable speakers to user-friendly earbuds.

The $80 Monster Atomic Atom Wearable Bluetooth Speaker is on sale at Amazon for $40, and it’s one seriously impressive accessory. Shoppers love it, saying it provides “surprisingly powerful sound in a tiny package.”

Monster Atomic Atom Wearable Bluetooth Speaker, $40 (was $80) at Amazon

Why do shoppers love it

This sleek little speaker is no larger than a deck of cards, and it’s so lightweight you can clip it to your shirt or pants and enjoy your tunes on the go. You can use it while cooking, cleaning, or even working out at the gym, though it also comes with clips to affix it to your bike or backpack. The back of the device is even magnetic, so it’s perfect for cubicles, refrigerators, and other such steel or iron surfaces. And with the latest Bluetooth 6.0 chip, you can count on superior sound and solid connections with a wide array of the popular devices.

Related: Amazon is selling ‘powerful’ $200 wireless earbuds for $17, and shoppers call them ‘a marvel’

What shoppers should know

Dimensions: 4.5 inches long by 3.5 inches wide by 1.7 inches deep.

4.5 inches long by 3.5 inches wide by 1.7 inches deep. Audio: 5-watt speaker with 33-millimeter dynamic driver.

5-watt speaker with 33-millimeter dynamic driver. Connectivity: Bluetooth 6.0.

Bluetooth 6.0. Battery Life: Up to 10 hours.

Besides being lightweight, discreet, and portable, this speaker provides quality sound, whether you’re pumping out the jams or just catching up on your favorite podcast. Its 33-millimeter driver provides dynamic sound, with deep, punchy bass and clear highs. If you listen at 50% volume, this speaker will run up to 10 hours before needing to power up again. You can adjust the volume and even take calls from your phone using buttons on the device itself, so it’s also incredibly user-friendly. And because it’s IPX5 waterproof, it’s rugged enough to withstand splashing, light dipping, and sweat from a heavy workout.

What shoppers are saying

“I mainly clip it on my shirt during morning walks or when I’m doing house chores, and the sound quality is surprisingly good for such a small device. The bass is punchy, and the clarity is way better than I expected.”

“This speaker is way louder than it looks, and the sound is really clear. It clips on easily and stays secure during bike rides or walks. Calls come through clearly with the built-in mic, and it holds a strong Bluetooth connection.”

“This mini Bluetooth speaker surprised me! Despite its compact size, it delivers impressive sound quality and functionality.”

The Monster Atomic Atom Wearable Bluetooth Speaker retails for $80, but you can shop it at Amazon for only $40 for a limited time.

Shop similar deals

Notabrick Bluetooth Speaker, $20 (was $70) at Amazon

Monster Shock Plus Bluetooth Speaker, $35 (was $160) at Amazon

Klipsch The Austin Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $54 (was $110) at Amazon