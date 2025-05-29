



There’s nothing worse than unpacking your suitcase only to find all of your clothes have wrinkled. While some hotel rooms have irons, we all know that old irons probably won’t get the job done and can potentially ruin the fabric. Instead of praying your clothes don’t wrinkle on your next trip, we found a versatile steamer on sale right now that is worth the investment.

The Jack and Rose Travel Steamer, originally $82, is on sale at Amazon for just $46. This compact steamer fits easily in a carry-on suitcase and weighs less than two pounds. Not only does it steam, but it also has a dry function that performs similarly to an iron.

I recently brought this steamer on a trip and was blown away by its performance. If there’s one thing I hate, it’s steaming, and this device made the process quick and easy. Steamers I have used in the past would often leave my clothes wet, but I had no problem with this one.

This steamer heats up in just 15 seconds and works on a variety of fabrics including linen, silk, wool, and cotton. The head rotates so it can be used vertically or horizontally, depending on your needs. It comes with a heat-resistant plate and travel bag for easy transportation. The steamer even has an adaptable voltage so it can work in several different countries for international travelers.

This steamer is labeled as “Amazon’s Choice” and over 8,000 have been purchased in the past month, with reviewers giving it a total of 4.4 stars.

“The absolute best steamer,” one shopper said. “Heats up in seconds and gets the job done better than a professional steamer I have at home! Fits in a carry-on no problem, too. Just a good device to have in general,” they added.

Another reviewer said they even used this steamer for their wedding dress. “I had a destination wedding, and it worked great on my incredibly wrinkled dress,” they wrote. “Everyone else used it for their suits, too. I travel for work a lot, and never leave home without this steamer.”

Wrinkly clothes can be a thing of the past, and with a 44% savings, this limited-time deal is a great buy.