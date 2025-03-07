



Everyone should have at least one proper dive watch. Whether you’re a seasoned scuba aficionado or simply want a “desk diver,” Bulova definitely has what you need. One of the brand’s most beautiful (not to mention tough) tool watches is currently on sale at Amazon, and we hope you enjoy the following deep dive on its features.

The Bulova Marine Star Sunray Dial Watch is on sale for just $270 right now. That’s a 40% discount off the original $450 price tag.

Bulova Marine Star Sunray Dial Watch, $270 (was $450) at Walmart

This watch is much more than just another pretty face, although it has that as well. With a depth rating of 100 meters, this is a watch you can take in the ocean without any fear. The stainless steel case and bracelet are rugged yet beautiful and the understated dial dances in the sunlight.

Inside, it’s powered by a high-accuracy, Japan-made quartz movement that can operate for years on a basic watch battery. The watch also includes a convenient date function and luminous hands and indices, making it highly visible even in dim conditions.

Amazon customers were extremely pleased with this watch. One shared, “I’ve been wearing this watch now for several months and I am not disappointed. I have had a few compliments from total strangers that can appreciate a quality timepiece.”

Another buyer called it an “amazing watch,” adding that the “watch looks and feels like a high-quality piece…definitely would buy another Bulova from the Marine Star series.”

The Bulova Marine Star Sunray Dial Watch is the perfect option for anyone who wants a durable yet beautiful daily wearer. At just $270, you may want to take advantage of this deal before it disappears into the abyss.