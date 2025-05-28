



If you’d like to add a bit of music to your next cookout or pool party, a great-sounding waterproof speaker and your favorite streaming app are all you need to take your get-together to the next level. Right now, Amazon is selling the $80 Notabrick Portable Bluetooth Speaker for just $20, and it’s got all the features you’d want in a small but mighty tabletop speaker.

This 15-watt portable speaker boasts a 100-foot wireless signal range, a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, and a USB-C Quick Charge port for maximum convenience. It’s outfitted with a Bluetooth 5.0 chip for quick, easy wireless pairing with all your favorite mobile devices and MP3 players, with a 3.5-millimeter auxiliary audio jack and a TF card slot for folks who want to play their own MP3 and WAVE files.

The Notabrick Ki is equipped with a two-channel dynamic driver, but it can also be paired with a second Ki speaker for 30 watts of 360-degree stereo sound. It’s dustproof, sandproof, and has an IPX6 waterproof rating, so you can safely haul it with you to the beach, the public pool, or the water park without any major concerns. It makes a perfect housewarming or newlywed gift, but it would also be a practical, decorative item for your office.

“This amazing little speaker was truly a surprise,” wrote one reviewer. “It has a crisp, quality sound. The highs are pretty high, the bass is clean — a little quiet, but a wonderful-sounding bass nonetheless. I love the baby subwoofer. Best 20 bucks I’ve ever spent on a speaker. It’s loud, and the sounds don’t blur together. Overall, it’s perfect for the price.”

If you’re looking for the perfect deal on a new waterproof speaker you can take to your next pool party or barbecue, save $60 on the Notabrick Ki Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon.