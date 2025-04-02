



It’s a known fact that fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs often taste better than frozen ones. But when it comes to the most delectable produce — you can’t beat homegrown. However, finding the time to cultivate a garden is not realistic for many people, especially if you don’t have outdoor space or a green thumb. One remedy to this common hurdle is an indoor countertop hydroponic garden.

A hydroponic garden uses water instead of messy soil to make plants grow. While it would be very labor-intensive to create your own hydroponic setup, Amazon has one of its bestselling systems on sale right now. The compact AeroGarden Harvest Elite Hydroponic System, which normally retails for $120, is just $60 for a limited time.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite Hydroponic System, $60 (was $120) at Amazon

Let’s talk about the basics of this innovative garden. The base of the system, which has room for six different seed pods, houses the water and plant food. Above the planter area is an adjustable LED grow light. The compact device takes up a rectangular space of 6.25 inches long and 10.5 inches wide, and can be adjusted to reach a height of 17.4 inches. Centered at the bottom of the garden, you’ll find an easy-to-use control center that provides plant and water reminders.

One shopper said, “It actually makes gardening fun for me — with much less mess than digging in the dirt and dealing with pests and animals. If you’re just getting started with AeroGardens, this is the perfect size (six slots) and the stainless finish looks like a fancy kitchen appliance. I love the lighted digital menu making it much easier to read and set than previous models.”

The indoor gardening system comes with everything you need to begin growing produce on your kitchen counter. Along with the garden system and attached grow light, you’ll get a seed pod kit with six pre-seeded pods and liquid plant food. The pods are especially nice because while you can use them for a variety of seeds, you can also begin growing something immediately with the provided pre-seeded pods.

It’s no surprise this system is the no. 1 bestseller in plant growing kits on Amazon with over 5,000 shoppers giving it a perfect five-star review. It’s not just the impressive performance and sleek design that reviewers mention, but also how easy gardening has become by using the system.

One reviewer wrote, “The AeroGarden Harvest Elite is an absolute game changer for indoor gardening! Its hydroponic system makes growing herbs and small plants easy and mess-free, even if you don’t have a green thumb. I love that it holds up to six pods, so I can grow a variety of herbs like basil, parsley, and mint all at once.”

Another shopper said, “If you’re looking for a hassle-free, efficient, and stylish way to grow fresh herbs or small plants indoors, the AeroGarden Harvest Elite is a fantastic option. Highly recommend it for anyone who loves fresh ingredients but lacks the outdoor space for gardening.”

The $60 deal on the AeroGarden Harvest Elite Hydroponic System is only here for a limited time. Give yourself the gift of fresh produce year-round by adding this awesome device to your cart while it’s still on sale.