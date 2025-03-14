



Lugging around a heavy vacuum, finding an empty outlet, and then deftly maneuvering around to not get tangled in the cord is essentially a workout. Cleaning everyday messes doesn’t need to be a strenuous chore. Instead, make cleaning a breeze with a small handheld vacuum cleaner.

We’ve found a stellar deal at Amazon on a lightweight cordless vacuum that is up to the challenge of making crumbs, dust bunnies, and pet hair disappear. The Dormzie Cordless Handheld Vacuum has a retail price of $200, but right now you can save 80% on the household appliance. That means shoppers can snag the useful cleaning tool for just $40.

Dormzie Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $40 (was $200) at Amazon

The portable vacuum has all the features you’d want and then some. First of all, it’s lightweight and compact, meaning you can store it out of sight under the kitchen sink or in the corner of a car’s trunk. As a bonus, if you keep it in your car, it’s rechargeable via USB and has a car charging adapter. When fully charged, the vacuum can yield 25 to 30 minutes of non-stop deep cleaning.

One shopper wrote, “I’m really impressed with this cordless handheld vacuum. It’s lightweight, powerful, and super convenient for quick cleanups around the house and in the car. The suction is impressive, picking up dust, crumbs, and pet hair with ease. I love that it charges quickly and holds a pretty long-lasting battery. Plus, the sleek design and easy-to-empty dustbin make it a breeze to use.”

The high suction power effortlessly picks up stubborn messes while practical accessories make the vacuum adaptable to all kinds of tasks. Add on the brush tool to pick up pet hair or use the long nozzle to get into hard-to-reach spaces. There’s also a nozzle hose for twists and turns and a floor brush perfect for floor mats.

One shopper wrote, “This compact, yet powerful vacuum has exceeded my expectations in every way. Its suction power is impressive, effortlessly picking up dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and even stubborn debris from both carpets and upholstery. The included attachments, such as the crevice tool and brush nozzle, make it easy to reach tight spaces like between seats or in cup holders, ensuring no spot is left untouched.”

Another reviewer wrote, “This is a great handheld vacuum. It’s a lot more efficient and powerful than others I’ve tried, such as from Black & Decker. It’s incredibly powerful for its light weight and size. It’s also built to be durable, no question.”

The massive 80% markdown on the Dormzie Cordless Handheld Vacuum won’t be available for long. Score the major savings by adding the handy vacuum cleaner to your cart now.