There’s a lot to love about summer, but humidity is not one of them, especially if you live in the south. While it’s difficult to escape the heat and humidity when you go outside, Amazon offers an unbeatable price to help keep your house cool and dry.

Amazon is selling a $260 Yte Pro 1500 Square Foot Dehumidifier for just $130, and buyers love it. One buyer is “impressed with its performance,” saying that they can “see the results almost immediately.” Another buyer said, “It’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made for my home. Within just a few hours, it significantly reduced the humidity levels in my basement, making the air feel fresh and clean.”

Yte Pro 1500 Square Foot Dehumidifier, $130 (was $260) at Amazon

This 12-liter dehumidifier is great for large areas. It can remove up to 30 pints of moisture in one day without having to constantly pour out the water. It has a full-tank indicator that alerts you when the water needs to be changed, and it also comes with a drainage hose for efficiency and convenience. It has a timer, two fan speeds, auto defrost, and a humidity sensor that allows you to set the desired humidity level, or you can set it to auto and let the humidifier use the sensor to control the humidity.

It’s smaller than two feet by one foot, weighs just 18 pounds, and has swivel wheels and a handle for easy maneuvering around the house. The compact size of the humidifier also makes it easy to take with you while travelling, or even just to the office. It runs as quietly as 40dB, making it easy to run all night while sleeping without being woken up.

With all the features that the Yte Pro 1500 Square Foot Dehumidifier has to offer, this deal is a steal. Between the quiet, efficient dehumidifying, the 3-color indicator light, compact portability, and the easy controls, this dehumidifier is a no-brainer.