Wedding season is upon us, and it’s time to start looking for a wedding guest dress. However, you might find that with fancier dress codes, like formal or black tie, many options come with a high price tag. As much as you want to look your best to celebrate a very special occasion, it can be painful to shell out a lot of money for a dress you’re only going to wear for a day. But in typical Amazon fashion, there’s a solution that’s affordable, looks incredibly chic, and costs under $50.

The Prettygarden One-Shoulder Formal Dress is currently on sale for just $40. It was originally $69, but a limited-time 41% discount makes this already budget-friendly dress even better.

This gorgeous maxi dress will give you a sophisticated look without breaking the bank. It has a one-shoulder design topped with a sleek bow, “flattering” cinching at the waist, and side slit that make it undeniably “chic,” according to shoppers. It’s made of silky smooth and breathable fabric that’s ideal for spring and summer weddings. Not to mention, shoppers say it’s “comfortable all night and perfect for dancing,” which is exactly what you want in a wedding guest dress. It’s available in 18 colors, from classic, deep hues to spring-ready pastels.

According to shoppers, this dress is “elegant, flattering, and perfect for any special occasion.”

“The one-shoulder design adds a classy, modern touch that made me feel confident and stylish all night,” a reviewer said. They also noted the fabric, saying it “has a nice weight to it” and it’s “soft with a slight stretch, which made it comfortable to wear for several hours. I wore it to a wedding and got so many compliments. Bonus: it photographs beautifully!”

With a sale price of just $40, you’ll certainly get the most bang for your buck with the Prettygarden One-Shoulder Formal Dress during wedding season.