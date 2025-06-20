



Few things have become as essential to our everyday entertainment and work lives as laptops. We use them for almost everything and that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. Additionally, few retailers offer a wider selection of laptops than Amazon. Right now, it’s selling one at an almost unbelievable price, and we think it’s worth taking a look at.

The Sgin 17.3-Inch Widescreen Laptop is available for just $250, which is an amazing 70% off the original price of $834. It’s rare to find that extreme of a price drop on such a feature-rich laptop, so you don’t want to ignore this deal.

Sgin 17.3-Inch Widescreen Laptop, $250 (was $834) at Amazon

This computer is impressive in so many ways, it’s hard to know where to begin. The aforementioned 17.3-inch extra wide screen features 1920 by 1080 resolution that offers crystal clear images. Inside is a powerful Celeron I3 processor that can keep all of your programs and apps running smoothly, even on the busiest days.

With 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSDN, and the Windows 11 operating system, this amazing machine can handle almost any task you put in front of it. The laptop also includes an additional SSDN slot, so you can customize it and expand storage even further. Built-in ports included are USB-C, HDMI, Dual USB 3.2, headphone jack, and Micro SD slot.

Amazon shoppers were very satisfied with this laptop. One said it’s “great for every day use,” adding, “It offers great value, especially with the large screen…The display is bright and clear, making it ideal for browsing, watching videos, and working on documents.”

Another touted its “excellent performance,” saying, “It has exceeded my expectations…a highly recommended option for students, professionals, or anyone who needs an efficient laptop at a good price.”

If you want to have a top-shelf computer for a low price, then the Sgin 17.3-Inch Widescreen Laptop is for you. It can be purchased right now for only $250, so don’t hesitate to put one in your cart.