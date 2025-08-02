



It’s now August, and time has flown by. There’s only about a month left of summer, which means that’s all the more reason to get out there and enjoy the final stretches of the season. And what better way to do that than treating yourself with a gorgeous, flowy summer dress to wear while you hit the town (or the beach).

If you’re looking for a dress with wavy fabric and a bold color scheme, then you’ll definitely want to check out the Zesica Summer Maxi Dress. Normally priced at $57, you can grab it on sale for $30 at Amazon right now. It’s available in 23 different prints, from beautiful floral designs to whimsical boho patterns. There are also some solid neutral options to choose from for more formal events or functions. Find it in four sizes, ranging from small to X-large.

Zesica Summer Maxi Dress, From $30 (was $57) at Amazon

This loose-fitting dress pulls right on without the need for hidden buttons or zippers. The pleated skirt gives it a sort of wave-like effect, allowing the material to flutter in the breeze. It has a square neckline that gives just enough room to show off a short necklace or choker. But perhaps one of the best parts about this dress is the puffed sleeves. With the help of the elastic band along the edge, the sleeves can be worn either on or off the shoulder.

Shoppers love the design and fit of the dress, with one shopper sharing, “It is lightweight, perfect for spring and summer. I get many compliments on it, and people ask where it is from. The stretch on the chest area and fit of the skirt have been so accommodating with all of my body changes these last few years.”

Another shopper said they felt like they stood out in the crowd while wearing it. “The design and bright, bold colors of this dress are stunning! Not only does this eye-catching dress flow beautifully as you walk, but it’s remarkably comfortable as well. The fabric is light and soft, and I love the cooling touch this material has next to the skin. This is a perfect dress for the summer, ladies!”

We still have one more month of summer to enjoy, which is plenty of time to add a new summer dress to your wardrobe. If you’re looking for an easy (and affordable) way to up your style, consider grabbing the Zesica Summer Maxi Dress while it’s still on sale for $30.