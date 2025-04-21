



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Most people think of a luxury watch as just that — a luxury. It’s something to strive for, but to not necessarily expect any time soon. However, thanks to Amazon, you don’t have to wait any longer to own a luxury timepiece, and one with diamonds at that! It’s currently selling a beautiful Bulova chronograph with diamond accents at more than half off. Isn’t it about time you treat yourself?

The Bulova Classic Diamond Chronograph Watch is on sale for only $236 right now, which is an unbelievable 60% off the original price of $595. This kind of deal doesn’t happen often, so you may want to take advantage while you still can.

Bulova Classic Diamond Chronograph Watch, $236 (was $595) at Amazon

This watch is far more than just a pretty face (though it definitely boasts that as well.) Made from 316L stainless steel, it’s designed to showcase aesthetic elegance while maintaining its durability. The watch has a water resistance of 100 meters, which means you can take it to the beach or the pool with little fear of water damage. On the inside, the quartz-regulated Japan-made chronograph movement offers high-accuracy timekeeping that rivals even the most expensive watches on the market.

The striking blue dial includes eight individually hand-set diamonds that elevate the watch to a level unheard of at this price. Also included are a date window, a mineral crystal, and all of the functions that come with a standard chronograph.

Related: Amazon is selling a $91 fitness smartwatch for $42, and shoppers say it’s ‘akin to a Garmin Forerunner’

Amazon customers instantly fell in love with this timepiece. One called it “eye catching,” before adding, “Bulova is a great brand of watch in my experience. Good Quality!”

Another buyer said, “I love the way this watch looks on me! The face is just the right size to flash a bit but not too much…The quality of the watch is amazing, and its weight is what you would want for a nice watch.”

If you think you’re ready for a luxury watch with an added touch of class, then consider buying the Bulova Classic Diamond Chronograph Watch. At just $236, this deal is the very definition of a diamond in the rough.