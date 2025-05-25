



When they were first introduced, microwaves were so expensive that you needed to refinance your house just to buy one. Now, they’re so inexpensive they’re practically given away. This is also the price trajectory for robot vacuum cleaners, which are well within reach of just about any budget now.

The $290 Lefant M310 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is on sale at Amazon for $100, which makes it one of the most affordable models out there. Despite its price, shoppers are saying it “gets the job done.”

Every feature you want in a good robot vacuum can be found on the Lefant M310. With dual side brushes and powerful suction, it picks up dust, dirt, and other debris with ease. Its 4,500 Pa motor is strong enough to pick up 99% of pet hair without tangling up the brush like lesser models. With multiple cleaning modes, there’s no dust-busting task it can’t tackle.

Despite its power, it runs quietly, with a slim profile that allows it to get into tight spots under furniture like couches and beds. Even lips in the floor between rooms won’t slow it down. Once it’s done cleaning up your house, it returns itself to its charging base, where it will park until its next cleaning task.

Aside from its cleaning prowess, the Lefant M310 has a companion smart app, which keeps records of cleaning tasks. You can even control it remotely from your phone.

“It is not as expensive as my Shark and does dang near as good of a job,” one shopper said. “It doesn’t get caught on things as easily and actually is very easy to clean and maintain. I will definitely buy another in the future. I am in love with this vacuum.”

The Lefant M310 Robot Vacuum Cleaner retails for $290, but you can shop for it at Amazon for only $100 for a limited time. It’s a great starter robot vacuum cleaner that’s so feature-packed you can depend on it for years to come.