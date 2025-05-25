



There are many ways to enjoy your favorite tunes, whether it’s with a record player, Bluetooth speaker, or wireless earbuds. However, when you want to really immerse yourself in music, there’s no better choice than over-the-ear headphones with active noise cancellation.

Selecting a pair of headphones that actively reduce background noise, while also delivering top-tier sound can typically be an investment. But that’s not the case right now at Amazon.

The Monster Persona Active Noise Canceling Headphones, which normally retail for $200, have been discounted by a whopping 75%. That means now shoppers can score the impressive gear for just $50.

Monster Persona Active Noise Canceling Headphones, $50 (was $200) at Amazon

The Monster Persona Active Noise Canceling Headphones. Courtesy of Amazon

These wireless headphones deliver when it comes to superior sound quality. Precision engineering and advanced audio technology come together for a device that offers rich and balanced tones. You can even choose from three different music modes to enjoy a listening experience best suited to your preferences. These modes include standard mode, noise cancellation mode, and transparency mode.

One shopper wrote, “High-end sound, budget-friendly price! I love the three modes: standard for daily playlists, noise-canceling for total focus, and transparency mode for outdoor runs when I still need to hear what’s around me. They have super comfy ear pads, and the battery lasts forever. They’re lightweight, foldable, and perfect for travel.”

The awesome features don’t end there. A long-lasting battery means you can enjoy 70 hours of audio before recharging the headphones, while innovative Bluetooth technology allows you to pair these headphones with all kinds of devices. They even have a foldable design to easily slip them into a backpack or bag. In addition to that, they’re also extremely comfortable with plush, cushioned ear cups.

One shopper wrote, “I’m really happy with these headphones! The sound quality is great, and they’re so comfortable to wear. The noise cancellation is really effective. I’ve been using them for a few weeks now, and they’ve been a great addition to my daily commute.”

Another reviewer said, “The best headphones I’ve ever owned personally, and they’re even better with active noise canceling mode.”

The Monster Persona Active Noise Canceling Headphones won’t be discounted from $200 to just $50 for long. Add this limited-time deal to your cart before the savings disappear.