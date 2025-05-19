



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

As our moms always said, don’t wear shoes around the house. But sometimes, it’s better to have some cushioning under your feet when you’re walking around your home. If you want something to slip on at home for a cozy feeling, Amazon is selling these Joomra Pillow sandals for a price that gives your budget a break.

These slip-ons usually cost $36, but you can get the footwear in 15 different colors for as low as $20. You’ll find price cuts on sizes from a women’s 4-5.5/men’s 3-4 to a women’s 15-16 women’s/13-14 men’s. The variety of styles range from simple army green to vibrant purple. You can even save on the cow pattern!

Joomra Pillow Bathroom Sandals, From $20 (was $36) at Amazon

The Joomras are made with skin-friendly durable EVA material that is lightweight and breathable so it feels like you’re wearing nothing at all. Your feet won’t feel a thing while walking around, thanks to the sandals’ deep heel cup and roomy toe box that wraps around your foot and absorbs impact. The textured design of each sandal keeps your feet from slipping out while you’re walking. And that goes for when you’re walking indoors and outdoors, making the Joomras great companions for any summer trips to the beach.

More than 4,300 Amazon customers slid the sandals a five-star rating with accompanying glowing reviews. One shopper said the thickness of the sandals created a “cloud-like sensation” in its padding and made “no flip-flop sound” when they walked. Another said the Joomras were “very comfy” and fit “true to size,” so you can slide into the sandals with no fuss. They may be labeled as bathroom sandals, but one Amazon shopper said the Joomras were “great for indoor and outdoor” use. Put simply by a different customer, the Joomra sandals are “very light and comfortable.”

The Joomra sandals offer comfort wherever you’re walking. You can slide them on with ease and never worry about them falling off or slipping away, whether you’re at home or at the beach. This deal won’t last long, so head to Amazon before the savings walk out.