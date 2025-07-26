



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Earbuds are great for listening to your tunes on the go. But if you’re looking for a truly immersive sound experience, you can’t go wrong with a pair of over-ear headphones. There’s just one problem. Headphones can get really expensive, especially those from big-name brands like Beats or Bose. Don’t stress too much, though. It’s definitely still possible to get a quality pair of headphones for less than a hundred dollars. We found one that costs even less.

For a limited time, you can grab these $30 Picun Wireless Headphones for only $16. Yep, that’s right – just $16. They support continuous play for up to 120 hours before needing to be recharged. Find them in seven different colors, like cyan, pink, black, white, and more.

Picun Wireless Headphones, $16 (was $30) at Amazon

These headphones can connect to two devices simultaneously and include a built-in microphone, allowing you to take calls and listen to music from both a phone and a computer at the same time. The 40-millimeter drivers deliver rich bass, smooth mids, and high treble. It’s also equipped with three equalizer modes (pop, bass boost, and rock) that you can use to get the most out of your music. And the soft, spongy earcups provide extra comfort for long listening sessions.

Shoppers love the sound quality and comfortable fit of the headphones. One shopper shared, “I can’t believe how great these are for the price! They’re so comfortable. The battery life lasts for days! They seem quite durable. I’ve fallen asleep in them a few nights.”

Another shopper said they felt like the battery life lasted forever. “Eternal battery life? It seems like it. And the sound is epic!”

Lower price doesn’t always mean lower quality. Headphones have come a long way over the past decade. You no longer need to spend hundreds of dollars to get a pair of headphones that deliver quality sound. But it still doesn’t hurt to grab them on sale. Consider checking out the Picun Wireless Headphones while they’re only $16 at Amazon.