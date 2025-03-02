



Spring is upon us, which means it’s almost time to spend more time outdoors on our patios and in our backyards. While the longer days and shorter nights are still a little way off, it should soon be warm enough to enjoy relaxing evenings on the deck and al fresco dinners with family. Why not set the ambiance with some delicate patio lighting?

The BesLowe Store Outdoor Wall Light Fixtures are an excellent choice for brightening up your home’s exterior, and for a great price. Currently marked down by 51% from their original price tag of $70, you can now get your hands on them for only $34.

BesLowe Store 2-Piece Outdoor Wall Light Fixtures, $34 (was $70) at Amazon

Giving your garden, patio, yard, or walkway a gorgeous glow, these lights can easily be mounted to the exterior of your house. Made from durable, thick glass and high-quality metal, the lights are waterproof, weather-resistant, and rust-proof, so they’ll stand the test of time, season after season.

Each set comes with two lights, and all you need to power each fixture is one E26 base bulb. They’re a versatile option, so you can opt for white, warm, or cool bulbs, depending on your preference.

Shoppers are huge fans of the “exceptional” light fixtures, which have earned an average rating of 4.7 out of five.

“Ordered these previously for our old house. Absolutely loved the look, quality, and functionality. Easy to install, not too heavy,” one shopper wrote. “Moved and needed to replace outdoor fixtures on the new house so came back and ordered 5 more. Very impressed, we get lots of compliments!”

“We upgraded our outdoor lights to these a few months ago, and so far so good! They’re not too heavy and were very easy to install. We put in some nice bright bulbs in it, and the design really helps to keep the light visible and vibrant,” another said. “They are the perfect size too, which really made a nice clean statement upgrade to our house. Highly recommend [them] for the price too!”

Brighten up your backyard with the BesLowe Store 2-Piece Outdoor Wall Light Fixtures for only $34 at Amazon. Act fast though, as there’s no telling when this limited time deal will end.