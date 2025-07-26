



Whether you watch TV, listen to music, play games, or join daily work meetings, good sound quality is important. No one wants to listen to bad sound quality all day, or have trouble hearing friends or coworkers in meetings or while playing online. Good headphones can come at a cost, but Amazon has some fantastic, affordable options.

These $166 Monster Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are on sale for $36 at Amazon, and buyers love them. One reviewer said, “These are beautiful! The sound is like a theatre, the sound is so clear, and the quality looks expensive.”

Monster Mission Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $36 (was $166) at Amazon

These Bluetooth, wireless headphones have three EQ modes to make it easy to set the sound to your standards, and a built-in microphone that plays ambient noise for top-notch noise cancellation — assuring clear, uninterrupted sound wherever you go. They also boast a huge 60-hour battery life. The headband is adjustable, and the soft, foamy, PU leather earpieces swivel for comfort and support.

The Bluetooth feature allows seamless connection between different devices, but they also have a 3.5 millimeter jack for connectivity, plus a USB charging port. The deal comes with the headphones, a 3.5-millimeter audio cable, and a USB charging cable. Monster offers a one-year refund guarantee and a two-year warranty.

One reviewer said, “These headphones are absolutely fantastic! The sound quality is impressive, with deep bass and clear highs. The battery life is excellent.”

With such a low price for high-end sound, the Monster Bluetooth Wireless Headphones are fantastic for anyone on a budget. Listen to your favorite music while you travel, don’t miss a call out while playing games, or just cozy up on the couch and listen to your favorite audiobook. This deal sounds too good to be true, so grab a pair before they sell out!