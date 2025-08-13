



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The beauty of noise-canceling headphones is that you can use them to block out noise, focus on tasks, and listen to your favorite music, podcasts, or audiobooks. But if you think you need to spend hundreds to get a good pair, we have the perfect deal for you.

The Soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Headphones are a customer favorite at Amazon. With over 11,000 five-star ratings, they’re touted as “one of the best headphones” some shoppers have ever purchased. For a limited time, you can get them on sale for just $45, which is 36% off their original $70 price.

Soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Headphones, $45 (was $70) at Amazon

Details to know

Color options: Four.

Four. Design: Over ear.

Over ear. Weight: 0.5 pounds.

0.5 pounds. Battery life: Up to 60 hours of playtime.

These wireless headphones feature hybrid noise cancellation with two internal mics and two external mics that can reduce up to 90% of background noise. Whether you’re focusing at work, studying for an exam, or watching your favorite show on a plane, you’ll be able to do so with little to no external noise. The headphones have three modes: active noise cancellation (ANC), normal, and transparency. When it comes to noise cancellation, shoppers say these headphones are the “best,” and they “work really well.”

Then, of course, there’s the audio. With 40-millimeter dynamic drivers and BassUp technology, they deliver “excellent sound quality.” You can even customize the sound with the Soundcore app, switching up the EQ with 22 presets or manually adjusting it yourself. And since these are Bluetooth headphones, you can connect them to your laptop or cellphone, and easily change between devices.

Last but not least is the battery life, which shoppers call “outstanding.” On ANC mode, these headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life. But when you’re in normal mode, you can get even more playtime at up to 60 hours. They’re fast-charging headphones, too, as five minutes on the charger gets you four hours of battery.

