



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Why we love this deal

Audiophiles covet earbuds made by Bose and Apple, but one of the best-kept secrets is that you can get pretty close in quality to these premium offerings without spending half your paycheck.

The $200 Beniduck Wireless Earbuds are on sale at Amazon for only $17, and they pack a surprising amount of features that make them comparable to more expensive brands. Shoppers love them, calling them “a marvel” and saying that they provide “powerful bass and clear treble.”

Beniduck Wireless Earbuds, $17 (was $200) at Amazon

Why do shoppers love it

For one, these earbuds come in a super sleek case that has a small LCD screen on it. From here, you can get a peek at the remaining battery life. Speaking of which, these earbuds can run continuously for up to seven hours. After that, simply park them back in their charging case, which holds up to 50 hours of extra battery life, so it’s perfect for travelers and commuters. In fact, these earbuds charge to full in as little as 90 minutes, so you won’t be waiting long before you’re able to listen to your favorite tunes, audiobooks, or podcasts.

Related: Walmart is selling a $70 set of stainless steel mixing bowls for only $18, and shoppers ‘love’ it

What shoppers should know

Battery: 60 milliampere-hour earphones with a 400 milliampere-hour charging case. Average earbud runtime is five to seven hours, with an additional 50 hours of battery life in the charging case.

60 milliampere-hour earphones with a 400 milliampere-hour charging case. Average earbud runtime is five to seven hours, with an additional 50 hours of battery life in the charging case. Weight: 4-gram earphones in a 43-gram charging case.

4-gram earphones in a 43-gram charging case. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3.

Bluetooth 5.3. Max Range: 49 feet.

Of course, aside from dependability and durability, these earbuds pump out some seriously impressive sound. Its 9D stereo sound floods your ear with deep bass, crisp highs, and vocals that feel so realistic you’d swear your favorite artist was in the same room with you. These earphones also connect quickly and easily to whatever device you want to pair them with. You can even step away from your phone or laptop and still enjoy rich audio, in case you have to do the dishes or start a load of laundry. They’re also IPX7 waterproof, which means they can take a little rain or sweat from an intense workout.

What shoppers are saying

“Honestly, these feel like earbuds that cost twice as much. Getting features like Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, good sound quality, and a reliable connection feels like a steal. They look sleek, too.”

“I’ve tried several headphones before, but these truly stand out. The sound is crystal clear with deep bass and sharp highs, perfect for music, calls, or even editing videos for my content. The noise cancellation is top-notch, blocking out distractions when I need to focus.”

“What I really love is how comfortable they are, even after hours of use. The battery lasts long enough to get me through the day, and they charge super fast.”

The Beniduck Wireless Earbuds retail for $200, but you can shop them at Amazon for only $17 for a limited time.

Shop more deals like this

Tagry Bluetooth Earbuds, $26 (was $50) at Amazon

Xinwld Wireless Earbuds, $22 (was $160) at Amazon

Qxufv Wireless Earbuds, $28 (was $200) at Amazon