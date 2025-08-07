



Why we love this deal

The edgy looks of 1990s fashion have reemerged this year, including the iconic chunky platform sole. Many shoe companies used this design element as inspiration for their latest shoe styles, including Steven Madden, with the summer’s ultra-popular Slinky30 sandal.

While you may not have the $90 to spend on Steven Madden’s style, a nearly identical look has been discounted by 47% at Amazon. Right now, shoppers can score the Cushionaire Pim Wedge Chunky Platform Sandals, which normally retail for $65, for the low price of just $34, and they come in two stylish colors.

Cushionaire Pim Wedge Chunky Platform Sandals, $34 (was $65) at Amazon

Why do shoppers love it?

The trendy summer sandal provides an effortless everyday style that also feels great. It starts with a 2-inch chunky platform that lengthens the legs while still offering a lightweight construction. To deliver ultimate comfort, the cushioned footbed has a generous layer of cozy memory foam. You’ll also enjoy a secure and stable fit as the knitted strap clings snugly around your foot, so you don’t have to worry about slipping out of these slides.

One shopper wrote, “These are the most comfortable and cute sandals I own! I have been wearing them constantly, and they have held up so well.”

Many customers rave about the high-fashion style that’s a fraction of the cost compared to top brands, including one reviewer who said, “I wanted the Steve Madden version of these, but they were sold out in my size (and more expensive). These look exactly like them. So cute and comfortable. I’m obsessed. I want to get them in other colors!”

What shoppers should know

Sizes available: The sandals come in women’s shoe sizes 6 to 11. If you run between sizes, reviewers suggest ordering a half-size up.

The sandals come in women’s shoe sizes 6 to 11. If you run between sizes, reviewers suggest ordering a half-size up. Color options: The shoes come in taupe weave or black weave.

The shoes come in taupe weave or black weave. Can you wear them all day?: Yes, many shoppers mentioned the comfortable design, some even comparing it to the softness of a cloud.

Yes, many shoppers mentioned the comfortable design, some even comparing it to the softness of a cloud. Sandal construction: The sandals are crafted with a textured knit upper strap, a durable rubber sole, and pillow-soft memory foam.

The sandals come in sizes 6 to 11, but those who run between sizes may find that going up half a size fits better. You also have a choice of two neutral colors. While you may not expect platform sandals to be cloud-like, many reviewers mentioned the superior comfort levels of these shoes.

“My favorite sandals!” said a third reviewer. “Super comfortable to walk a lot in. These match with everything, I wear them all the time!”

What shoppers are saying

“These are the most comfortable and cute sandals I own! I have been wearing them constantly.”

“These are similar to the Steve Madden ones, and for way less! Super cute!”

“They are super trendy and stylish, they fit well, and are very comfortable. Quality is great, and I can wear them for an entire day, and my feet don’t hurt!”

Another customer wrote, “I went to market this past week and walked over 10,000 steps a day. I wore these slides every day, and my feet never hurt. It’s like walking on a cloud.”

The awesome deal on the Cushionaire Pim Wedge Chunky Platform Sandals, bringing the price down to just $34, is only available for a limited time. Save on your new favorite pair of sandals for summer and add them to your cart now. With savings this good, you may even want to grab them in both colors.

