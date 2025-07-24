



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you want to get the best possible sound in the most convenient package, consider buying yourself a high-quality pair of waterproof Bluetooth earbuds. If you choose the right pair, you can have the perfect balance between sound quality and durability. Amazon has plenty of headphones that meet that requirement, and one of them is currently available at a big discount for a limited time.

The Drsaec Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds are on sale for just $20 at the moment, which is a staggering 88% off the regular price of $160. Can you hear that? It’s the sound of an incredible deal.

Drsaec Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds, $20 (was $160) at Amazon

These earbuds will blow your mind without blowing your budget. They have an impressive stable of features, including instant Bluetooth pairing, immersive 9D stereo sound, and a noise-canceling microphone for crystal-clear phone calls. They also have smart touch controls, which allows you to have complete control over your music and calls with a single touch.

A waterproof rating of IP7 means you can enjoy jogging in the rain with these and you don’t need to worry about damaging them. The charging case is sleek and modern, incorporating a legible LED display and up to 56 hours of playtime. The earbuds are also available in nine fun colorways.

Related: Amazon is selling ‘functional’ $43 slip-on sneakers for only $21, and buyers say they’re like walking ‘on air’

Amazon shoppers absolutely loved these headphones. One said they’re “worth it,” adding that they’re “premium build, quality earbuds. Also, [they have] instant pairing, flawless connection, and zero drop. These earbuds deliver an immersive sound experience.”

Another customer called them an “Apple [AirPods] Pro killer,” before saying, “These earbuds give Apple a run for their money. These earbuds look to be made of milled aluminum, which is far superior to Apple’s plastic housing. The sound quality is quite amazing.”

The Drsaec Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds are available for a limited time for just $20. If you miss this chance to buy them at such a low price, you may be out of luck. Put a pair in your cart ASAP if this deal sounds as good to you as it does to us.