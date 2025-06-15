



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Smartwatches are all the rage nowadays, but you can’t beat a classic chronograph. There’s just something about the care and craftsmanship that goes into a watch face that makes it stand out like a piece of art. You can have that eye-catching style on your wrist thanks to Amazon, which is offering this Citizen Eco-Drive Classic Diamond Watch for a glamorous discount.

Typically listed for $525, this sleek accessory is now on sale for only $273. The wristwatch is available in two-tone stainless steel and features a Mother of Pearl dial for extra touches of flashy glamour. It’s a perfect gift for the loved one in your life, or a fun way to treat yourself this summer.

Citizen Eco-Drive Classic Diamond Watch, $273 (was $525) at Amazon

This particular Citizen model has the standard three-hand design, with a side dial showing the date. It also features 28 diamond accents on the bezel, and the dial shines in any light.The watch can also withstand select amounts of water. But best of all, its Eco-Drive technology uses natural light to constantly charge the battery, keeping it running for months on end.

More than 360 Amazon customers lavished the Citizen watch with praise for its breezy build and chic style. One shopper appreciated how the watch was “comfortable, lightweight, scratch resistant and waterproof,” adding that it’s a great gift for those who want “the best in life.”

A different customer liked how the Eco-Drive was both “durable and stylish,” not to mention “beautiful.” Another shopper said the watch’s diamonds “really sparkle” and that the band was “very comfortable.” A different shopper found the watch to be such a “lovely piece of jewelry” that they couldn’t hold back their excitement: “I can’t wait until I can wear it out to dinner,” they said.

The Citizen Eco-Drive Classic Diamond Watch is an exceptional accessory to sport this summer and beyond. It has a jaw-dropping design and will last for months on end. Add it to your accessories collection for less with this amazing Amazon deal.