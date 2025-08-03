



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Cooking can be exciting, but it can also be a hassle if you don’t have the right tools. While using old or worn kitchen utensils can work, they often slow down the process and prove to be more dangerous. It can also take a lot of time handwashing your items that aren’t dishwasher safe. If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen knife set, Amazon may have the deal for you.

The $60 Hunter Dual 15-Piece Knife and Block Set is on sale for just $28, and it includes everything you could want in a knife set. The set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch Santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch pairing knife, six 4.5-inch serrated steak knives, one kitchen shear, and a knife block with a built-in knife sharpener.

Hunter Dual 15-Piece Knife and Block Set, $28 (was $60) at Amazon

The whole set is made of rust-resistant German stainless steel with ergonomic handles for comfort. The knives can be washed in the dishwasher and hand-dried. They sharpen themselves when placed back into the knife block, which lets you spend less time cleaning and maintaining and more time cooking!

Related: Walmart is selling a $70 cordless table lamp for $30 that’ll make your space feel ‘warm and cozy’

Customer feedback is positive, with one buyer writing, “I’m quite satisfied with the item. It offers functionality with all its features, including a knife sharpener and kitchen shears. This is a great value item in terms of price, but also does not compromise on quality.” Another buyer wrote, “It’s a great knife set. Perfect inexpensive knife set, good quality, and looks amazing, knives are super sharp, the white really pops.”

With all the features that these knives offer, we can easily say that the Hunter Dual 15-Piece Knife and Block Set is a steal. Toss your old, dull knives and refresh your kitchen with this new 15-piece knife set!