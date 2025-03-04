



Staying in shape is easier to manage if you’re working with the right equipment. When it comes to cardio, that means you need a good pair of running shoes. Fortunately, Amazon has some of the best deals on athletic shoes, and one of them has really caught our attention. It comes from one of the most beloved brands in running, making this sale even more exciting.

The Asics Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoes are on sale for just $45 at the moment. That’s a discount of 36% off the regular price of $70. You’d better run to get this deal while it lasts.

Asics Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoes, $45 (was $70) at Amazon

If you’re in the market for a pair of running shoes that were designed with your fitness in mind, then this is the buy for you. The shoes have rearfoot Gel technology that creates a soft cushion for each footstrike. The jacquard mesh upper is breathable, lightweight, and offers improved airflow with each step.

Each shoe has a soft OrthoLite sock liner which allows you to easily slip them on and off while providing adequate heel lock. They have synthetic stitching on the overlays, which helps to give them structure and offers the wearer improved support. You can get these shoes in a multitude of sizes and an impressive 19 beautiful colorways.

Amazon shoppers were very satisfied with these “very comfortable” shoes. One said, “The fit is great. Ran three miles in them as soon as I put them on and they feel amazing even for not being broken in…Great budget runners.”

Another customer shared, “Love these. The fit is great and super comfortable,” while yet another claimed that they’re “worth the money.”

The Asics Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoes can boost your running performance from the jump. They can do so right now for just $45, so consider giving them a try before there’s a run on the inventory.