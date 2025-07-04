



Sunglasses are a year-round essential, giving our eyes an extra layer of protection from harsh sunlight. You likely already have a pair, but they might not be polarized. These are a type of sports sunglasses that block glare from the sun and help improve visibility in brighter environments. They’re great to wear while driving or cycling. Plus, they look super cool.

We found a pair on sale for a whopping 77% off! For a limited time, you can grab these $22 Spotzrlxt Polarized Sunglasses for only $5. Yes, you heard that right – just $5. They’re available in six colors, from neutrals like black and blue to bolder colors like red and orange.

Spotzrlxt Polarized Sunglasses, $5 (was $22) at Amazon

These sunglasses are built with nine-layer Triacetate Cellulose (TAC) lenses. They’re scratch and impact-resistant and are shatterproof. Don’t be worried about the fit. The glasses are designed to fit all head shapes. The bands stretch from 5.12 inches to 6.3 inches. And the adjustable nose pads help keep the sunglasses from slipping off your face, perfect for extreme workouts. They also come with removable built-in myopic frames.

Shoppers say the polarized lenses work as intended and look bold. One shopper shared, “The first thing that caught my attention was the vibrant lens colors, which are pretty cool-looking. When I put them on, the polarized lenses really did a good job of cutting down glare, which is helpful when I am out on the water as well as driving on sunny days.”

Another shopper noted that the sunglasses felt sturdy and comfortable. “They sit comfortably on my face, providing a secure feel without any discomfort, even during extended wear. The materials feel sturdy, and the overall construction appears to be built to last. These sunglasses are very fashionable. They have a sleek design that works well for both casual outings and more intense sports activities.”

Summertime is when the sun’s UV rays are at its peak. To keep your eyes safe and reduce glare, consider checking out the Spotzrlxt Polarized Sunglasses. They’re just $5 at Amazon – a small price to pay for some much-needed relief for your eyes. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so grab them while you can.