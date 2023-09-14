In the face of the AI hype that has swept across the world in recent months, Amazon has refrained from launching its own AI-powered chatbot, opting instead to apply the technology to its businesses.

Amazon is rolling out a generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help sellers on its platform write copy for their product pages. The tool, which was announced on Wednesday, can be used to create new listings or improve upon existing ones. All the seller has to do is provide some keywords or phrases as prompts. The AI tool then generates content the seller can use including product titles, bullet points, and product descriptions.

The Information reported in early August that the e-commerce platform was looking to launch an AI tool to help sellers. The integration is one of the first instances of Amazon – which sells AI tools to other businesses through its Amazon Web Service (AWS) cloud unit – incorporating large-language models into its e-commerce business. CEO Andy Jassy has previously stated that the company plans to expand the use of AI to other areas of its business.

Mary Beth Westmoreland, Amazon’s Vice President of Worldwide Selling Partner Experience wrote in a blog post:

“These new capabilities will help sellers create high-quality listings with less effort and present customers with more complete, consistent, and engaging product information that will enhance their shopping experiences […] This is just the tip of the iceberg on how we plan to use AI to help improve the seller experience and help more sellers succeed.”

The exec wrote that a thorough product description not only saves merchants time but also improves the shopping experience for the user. The new tool is designed to help sellers improve the quality of product information they provide which will, in turn, help buyers make more informed purchases.

Robert Tekiela, Vice president of Amazon Selection and Catalog Systems, shared similar sentiments. “With our new generative AI models, we can infer, improve, and enrich product knowledge at an unprecedented scale and with dramatic improvement in quality, performance, and efficiency. Our models learn to infer product information through the diverse sources of information, latent knowledge, and logical reasoning that they learn. For example, they can infer a table is round if specifications list a diameter or infer the collar style of a shirt from its image,” he stated.

Amazon has been using artificial intelligence to summarize product reviews while sellers have already begun to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT to generate sales copy and new product ideas. In the face of the AI hype that has swept across the world in recent months, Amazon has refrained from launching its own AI-powered chatbot, opting instead to apply the technology to its businesses. The company has also launched a generative AI service for AWS customers called Bedrock.

